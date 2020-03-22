Tigers' tour of Ireland postponed



Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket Ireland have agreed on Saturday to postpone the planned seven-match series between the two sides scheduled to be played in Belfast and England in May 2020.





In line with advice from both Irish and UK governments around international travel, sporting events and mass gatherings, the two Boards had agreed that the series should be postponed given the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and anticipated timeframes. Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, said:





"Once the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic was understood, and the advice of both Governments and partner boards was sought, it became increasingly unlikely that this series could proceed as scheduled. We have a responsibility to protect the wellbeing of players, coaches, fans and the wider community, and will not hesitate to take a safety-first approach to our operations over coming months."





"We will continue monitoring the situation, and will liaise as necessary with relevant sports bodies, public health agencies and our stakeholders here and abroad, and provide further updates on the home season in due course."





"We would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for their helpful cooperation in reaching this decision, and we shall work with them at establishing new dates for the series when we are all in a position to plan for the future with greater certainty."





Some of the other series that have been postponed or cancelled due to the outbreak include the India v South Africa ODIs, Australia v New Zealand ODIs, Sri Lanka v England Tests and the Australia women's tour of South Africa among others. Several domestic tournaments have been affected too.





Seven matches, three ODIs and four T20 Internationals, were scheduled to be played between the two sides. Cricket Ireland hopes the series might take place in future after the world gets rid of coronavirus.







BCB had to previously stop the two-match T20I series between Asia XI and World XI which was scheduled to take place on March 21 and 22 to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation.





Bangladesh also postponed Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League- a List-A cricket event which is the country's most prestigious domestic cricket competition.







Not just in Bangladesh, coronavirus has forced authorities to suspend sporting events around the world to prevent the spread of the virus. Coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of 11,398 people as of Saturday. It has so far infected 275,871 people around the world, according to Worldometer.





The World Health Organization (WHO) already declared it as a pandemic and advised the world to take aggressive steps to stop the spread of the virus.













