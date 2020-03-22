Spain's coronavirus death toll shoots past 1,300

A hospital in Valencia, Spain. Spain reported a 32 per cent spike in new deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday. -EPA



Spain on Saturday reported a 32 percent spike in new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the country total to 1,326 fatalities, the second highest in Europe after Italy.The number of infections across the country also shot up to 24,926, the health ministry said in a statement, reports AFP.





The capital Madrid remains the hardest hit in the country, according to the tally reported by the ministry.The new numbers follow a fresh spike in both deaths and infections on Friday. Spain has issued lockdown orders for some 46 million people who are only permitted to leave their homes for essential work, food shopping, medical reasons or to walk the dog. Italy is Europe's worst affected country in terms of death toll, followed by Spain and France.

