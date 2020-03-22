AL's Mohiuddin bags 15,955 votes, wins

Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin



Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, the Awami League candidate for the Dhaka-10 parliamentary seat, has won the by-election after bagging 15,955 votes with the coronavirus outbreak hitting the turnout hard.





His nearest rival, the BNP's Sheikh Rabiul Alam, got 817 votes as a total of 16,995 voters or 5.28 percent out of over 320,000 cast their votes in the constituency on Saturday.





The Election Commission has suspended the upcoming elections to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and the by-polls to Bogura-1 and Jashore-6 Jatiya Sangsad seats in view of the coronavirus outbreak.





The by-polls were scheduled to be held on March 29 in Bogura-1 and Jashore-3 JS seats along with CCC. The decision was taken at a meeting of the EC held on Saturday at the Nirbachon Bhaban with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda in the chair.





Later, EC Secretary Md Alamgir announced his decision to suspend all three elections at a news briefing on Saturday.

The EC will convey its next decision about the elections when the coronavirus situation improves," he added.

