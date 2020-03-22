Shakib goes on isolation



Former captain of Bangladesh cricket team and also star all-rounder cricketer Shakib Al Hasan went on a self-isolation in United States of America. The cricketer went on an isolation at a hotel in US without meeting his family.Shakib kept him in self-isolation fearing coronavirus as he was in international flight for quite a long time, sources said.





He even did not meet his daughter. Shakib unveiled the matter in a video message recently. In the video message, he said, "I have just come to US. I am afraid of coronavirus as I was an international flight."





"I always tried to keep me out of germs," he added. "I kept me self-isolated as I feel it's risky to go outside. I have already informed the hotel authority that I would stay here for some more days," the cricketer said.







