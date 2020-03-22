Coronavirus cases cross 300,000





The number of globally confirmed coronavirus casese rose to more than 300,000 on Sunday.





Covid-19, which was first reported in China in December, has so far claimed 13,068 lives -- a mortality rate of 12 percent, according to Worldometer.

Coronavirus pandemic has so far infected 308,257 people around the world.





Of the patients, 189,418 are currently being treated with 9,943 being in serious or critical condition.





So far, 108,896 cases had outcomes and of them, 95,828 (88 percent) recovered.





Covid-19 is affecting 188 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan).





The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Saturday announced the second coronavirus death and detection of four new coronavirus patients, raising the number of such cases in the country to 24.





Bangladesh reported the country’s first death from coronavirus on March 18.

