Xi says COVID-19 fight to succeed with joint efforts









China and Spain will certainly be able to win the final victory over the COVID-19 epidemic as long as they make joint efforts with the international community, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a message of sympathy recently sent to Spanish King Felipe VI.





On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi extended sincere sympathies to the Spanish government and people over the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the European country.





China, Xi said, firmly supports Spain's efforts and measures in fighting the novel coronavirus disease, and stands ready to share prevention and control experience as well as diagnostic and treatment plans, and provide assistance and support within its capacity.





Mankind is a community with a shared future, and only through solidarity and coordination can mankind overcome this public health security challenge, added the Chinese president.





Xi said he highly values the development of China-Spain relations, and believes that through the joint fight against the epidemic, the two countries' friendship and mutual trust will grow stronger, and their win-win cooperation closer, so as to benefit both nations and their people.

Leave Your Comments