Coronavirus: DSCC orders closing shops, restaurants, tea stalls









The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) authorities on Sunday directed to close all restaurants, hotels, tea stalls, bakery, confessionary, and roadside food carts following growing concern over a potential coronavirus outbreak in the country.





These establishments will remain closed until further notice, DSCC said in a mass notification.





However, hospitals, clinics, primary health service, medical stores, ATM booths, fruits stores, mobile recharge shops, and kitchen markets will remain open as usual.





Legal action will be taken against anyone violating the directive, the notification said.





Bangladesh on Saturday announced the second coronavirus death and detection of four new patients, raising the number of such cases in the country to 24.





The country reported its first death from coronavirus on March 18.





Meanwhile, the number of globally confirmed coronavirus casese rose to more than 300,000 on Sunday. So far, The virus has claimed13,068 lives -- a mortality rate of 12 percent, according to Worldometer.





Covid-19 is affecting 188 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan).





Leave Your Comments