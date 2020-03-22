Coronavirus: Doctor arrested for spreading rumour









Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) arrested a doctor on charges of spreading rumours over coronavirus via Facebook messenger from Prabartak area in the port city on Saturday.





The arrestee was identified as Iftekhar Adnan, a doctor at a private hospital in the city and health affairs sectary of Jubo Dal’s Chattogram city unit.





CMP officials confirmed the matter at a press conference on Saturday night.





Abul Kashem, officer-in-charge of Panchlaish Police Station, said an audio record about coronavirus situation in Chattogram went viral on social media.





Iftekhar has confessed to being the one heard speaking in it, the OC added.





Mosharraf Hossain Dipti, president of Dubo Dal city unit, said even though Iftekhar was the health affairs sectary, he did not take part in any programme of the party. “I have no idea why he did this,” he said.





In the audio clip, the doctor asked one Rohan to be careful over the coronavirus outbreak. And described the fake death number of coronavirus patients at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

