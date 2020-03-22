6 quarantined in Bandarban



Six people have been quarantined at Bandarban Sadar Hospital amid the outbreak of coronavirus popularly known as COVID-19 in Bangladesh.20 beds have primarily been kept ready for quarantine at Bandarban Sadar Hospital, Civil Surgeon Dr Aung Swi Prue Marm confirmed this on Saturday.





Local people handed over a youth who returned from Italy to police as he was roaming in Balaghata area of Bandarban town on Friday. He was later put on quarantine at Sadar Hospital.





The movement of people in Bandarban town has become thin due to the fear of coronavirus. People don't come out of their houses if they don't need. Hotels, motels and resorts in the town are lying closed as there is no tourist. Prices of daily essentials are soaring in Bandarban.

