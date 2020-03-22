857 people quarantined in Chattogram



A total of 857 people were quarantined in Chattogram on Saturday as 237 people were newly put on home quarantine. Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, came up with the information.He said, "Some 857 people have been quarantined to date. Samples of seven people have been tested. But no coronavirus symptoms were found in them."





It was informed in a meeting of the divisional committee on preventing coronvirus that kits to identify coronvirus infected patients are coming in Chattogram within 48 hours. It was also informed that Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) in Fouzdarhat has been readied for testing these kits.







The civil surgeon also visited the BITID on Friday. It is mentionable that schools and colleges have been closed with a view to preventing coronavirus outbreak. The district administration in Chattogram also directed all concerned on Friday to halt social, political and cultural gatherings.

