COVID-19 detection kits reach Ctg



The Coronavirus detection kits reached in Chattogram on Saturday, equipping the health facilities to carry out detection of the deadly virus.From now on, the test for the coronavirus detection will be carried out at the Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID), Dr. Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS in the afternoon.







Earlier, the test for the coronavirus detection of seven suspected persons has been completed after sending their samples to Dhaka, but none of them was found infected with the virus, he said. "We are trying our level best to cope with the situation," Dr Rabbi said.





The concerned offices of the government have been working to ensure home quarantine for the overseas returnees. The administration has already taken several effective measures to stop mass gatherings, the sources added.Rabbi said that the activities of the people have already been cut in the port city and they are not going out of their respective homes without urgent need.





Warning programs have been taken in almost all government-run institutions."We are also trying to engage the voluntary organizations in containing coronavirus outbreak. Some advices have already been given to them by the authorities concerned," said the civil surgeon.





Admitting the ICU crisis in Chattogram, he said that the ICU of Chattogram Medical College Hospital has been prepared temporarily for the patients, if detected. A total of 620 people, including 518 foreigners, have been sent to home-quarantine.





Meanwhile, airport authorities said no international flight will be landed at Shah Amanat Airport after 12 pm Saturday night. The last flight of Air Arabia arrived at 8pm on Friday. Civil Surgeon Rabbi said Chattogram has a shortage of ICUs. "We're currently using Chittagong Medical College Hospital's ICU and are trying to arrange alternatives," he said.





All educational institutions, religious gatherings and entertainment centers in the port city have remained shut to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Coronavirus (Covid-19), which was first reported in China, has so far claimed two lives in Bangladesh and infected 24 people.





Globally, the virus has killed 11,398 people until Saturday and infected 275,871 people, according to worldometer. Of them, 172,561 are currently being treated with 7,765 being in serious or critical condition. So far, 103,310 cases had outcomes and of them, 91,912 (89 percent) recovered and 11 percent died. The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

