Coronavirus: HSC examinations postponed









The Education Ministry on Sunday postponed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations scheduled to begin on April 1 due to coronavirus outbreak.





Mohammad Abul Khair, PRO of the Education Ministry, confirmed the matter.





The HSC and its equivalent examinations were scheduled to begin across the country on April 1.

Bangladesh on Saturday announced the second coronavirus death and detection of four new coronavirus patients, raising the number of such cases in the country to 24.

Bangladesh reported the country’s first death from coronavirus on March 18.

Meanwhile, the number of globally confirmed coronavirus casese rose to more than 300,000 on Sunday. So far, The virus has claimed13,068 lives -- a mortality rate of 12 percent, according to Worldometer.

Covid-19 is affecting 188 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan).

