Coronavirus: Govt opens cell to raise awareness





The government has opened a new cell to raise awareness among people about coronavirus, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said Sunday.

“We already have a cell to prevent propaganda and now we've opened another cell to create mass awareness,” he told reporters at the Secretariat at noon.

Regarding a possible lockdown, the minister said necessary measures will be taken according to situation. State-run BTV is telecasting a video to raise awareness about coronavirus. All TV channels will air it from Sunday.

He said they are also considering the safety of media activists and the matter will be discussed with health minister.

Densely-populated Bangladesh has so far confirmed 24 coronavirus cases and two deaths. The government says it is taking all out measures to prevent a possible outbreak of the coronavirus which has killed more than 13,000 people around the world and infected over 300,000 people.

