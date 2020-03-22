Spl committee to be formed in each ward to preven coronavirus: khokon

Leave Your Comments

Latest News

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sayeed Khokon on Sunday said they will form special committee in all wards to prevent coronavirus. "Although we are late to take proper measures to prevent coronavirus now we have decided to form special committee in each wards to stop its transmission," he said while addressing a meeting at DSCC conference room in the city. Khokon said their committee members will monitor every home and inform the law enforcement agencies if the people who are home quarantined violate the rules.Md Saidul Islam Madbor, councilor of No 57 ward of DSCC on Sunday directed to close all restaurants, hotels, tea stalls, bakery, confessionary, and roadside food carts in his ward following concern over growing corona cases in the country. These establishments will remain closed until further notice, said Md Saidul Islam Madbor said in a mass notification. However, hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, ATM booths, fruits stores, mobile recharging shops, and kitchen markets will remain open as usual. Legal action will be taken if anyone violates the directive, he said.