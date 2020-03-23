Indoor date ideas you can go on right now

Monique Valeris
Considering the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the importance of practicing social distancing right now, we're all spending much more time indoors. If you're passing the time with your significant other, you might be looking for ways to strengthen your bond - and relieve a bit of anxiety while you're at it.
Make pizza together
It doesn't get any better than enjoying your favorite movie with pizza that you made together.
Test your karaoke skills
Challenge your partner to a fun-filled game of karaoke. Singing some of your favorite tunes is guaranteed to boost your spirit.
Tackle a puzzle
You'll both find satisfaction in completing a challenging puzzle. Just add a bottle of wine to the mix for the perfect date night.
Bake cookies
If you love nothing more than indulging in something sweet, practice your baking skills. A simple recipe, like three-ingredient banana bread cookies, is the way to go if you're looking for a no-stress option.
Paint away
Express your creativity (and love for each other) with a paint session. Keep it exciting by playing some upbeat tunes as you put your brush to canvas.
Plan a fondue night
Fulfill your sweet tooth once and for all by enjoying a romantic evening with fondue.
Have a spa day
There's no reason why you can't bring the right into your home. A relaxing bath, calming face masks, manicures-the list goes on. A couple that spas together stays together, right?
Practice yoga
Now's the time to find your zen. Make it happen with yoga poses that are suitable for couples.
Try a new dinner recipe
Spice things up by making a new dish together. Enhance the experience by dressing up and setting the mood with candles and your favorite playlist.
Play a board game
Give the TV a break and reconnect over a board game. It's the perfect opportunity to talk and get in some much-needed laughter.
