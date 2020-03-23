Indoor date ideas you can go on right now





Monique Valeris





Considering the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the importance of practicing social distancing right now, we're all spending much more time indoors. If you're passing the time with your significant other, you might be looking for ways to strengthen your bond - and relieve a bit of anxiety while you're at it.







Make pizza together





It doesn't get any better than enjoying your favorite movie with pizza that you made together.







Test your karaoke skills





Challenge your partner to a fun-filled game of karaoke. Singing some of your favorite tunes is guaranteed to boost your spirit.







Tackle a puzzle





You'll both find satisfaction in completing a challenging puzzle. Just add a bottle of wine to the mix for the perfect date night.





Bake cookies





If you love nothing more than indulging in something sweet, practice your baking skills. A simple recipe, like three-ingredient banana bread cookies, is the way to go if you're looking for a no-stress option.





Paint away





Express your creativity (and love for each other) with a paint session. Keep it exciting by playing some upbeat tunes as you put your brush to canvas.





Plan a fondue night





Fulfill your sweet tooth once and for all by enjoying a romantic evening with fondue.





Have a spa day





There's no reason why you can't bring the right into your home. A relaxing bath, calming face masks, manicures-the list goes on. A couple that spas together stays together, right?





Practice yoga





Now's the time to find your zen. Make it happen with yoga poses that are suitable for couples.





Try a new dinner recipe





Spice things up by making a new dish together. Enhance the experience by dressing up and setting the mood with candles and your favorite playlist.





Play a board game





Give the TV a break and reconnect over a board game. It's the perfect opportunity to talk and get in some much-needed laughter.



The writer is Home Decor Editor of ELLEDecor.com

Leave Your Comments