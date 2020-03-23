Spring accessory trends that will work for every budget





Abby Hepworth







Do you prefer crisp white tees to ruffled blouses? Do you like your jeans unbleached and free of distressing? Do you have your morning outfit routine down to a speedy five minutes? If you answered yes to any of these questions, congrats, you're a qualified minimalist. Now it's time to tackle your outfit add-ons, because every simple look needs a few minimalist accessories. Here are nine of the biggest spring accessory trends for 2020, tailor-made for minimal aesthetics just like yours.





1. Chain necklace





Chain links of all shapes and sizes are big for spring, but we prefer the daintier, more delicate variations. A simple necklace of tiny links looks incredibly elegant all on its own, or you can pair it with another minimalist necklace for a cool layered effect.





2. Plain white sneakers





Ah, the white leather sneaker. It's quite possibly our favorite go-to kick, especially if we have a lot of walking to do (and there's no rain in the forecast). It looks particularly fresh next to spring's budding blooms and a crop of colorful tees, blazers and hoodies, but they can truly be worn with any shade. Hot tip: Pick up a shoe cleaning kit along with your next pair of stark white sneaks to ensure they stay looking as crisp as the day you got them.





3. Rainbow jewelry





If the idea of wearing all the colors of the rainbow at once is sending you into a panic, take a deep breath. We're not suggesting you pull on a bold, multi-hued statement necklace. Just find a slim cuff or bracelet that blends in easily with your gold chain arm party and you'll be quietly partaking in this typically maximalist trend.





4. Square-toe heeled mules





The old-school mule was basically made for you, thanks to the clean sharp lines of a square toe and the single strap across the top of your foot. Of course, you can never go wrong with classic black or white, but we're really feeling light mint green to add an extra touch of spring to your step.





5. Straw bags





Leave the tassels, fringe and cheeky embroidery for the others. Think more St. Barth's and less Jersey shore. All you need is a straw bucket bag with a few leather details to achieve the same beachy vibe as your slouchy-tote-carrying friends.





6. Baroque pearl earrings





Misshapen and asymmetrical pearls are still going strong on earrings, necklaces, bracelets and even anklets. But perhaps the most elegant way to wear the trend is to swap out your usual studs for a set of single drop pearls-not too small, not too large, but just right.





7. '90s-inspired shoulder bags





Not all '90s trends are welcome in a minimalist's wardrobe (we're looking at you, cargo pants and chain belts), but the simple shoulder bag can come out to play any day. No excessive straps or complicated buckles here-just crisp, clean lines in fresh spring colors.





8. Oversize sunglasses





Yes, big sunglasses are back (thank goodness). We could never quite figure out how to make mini frames work for our face shape anyway. Plus, the larger the lens, the more our face is covered and protected from the sun, meaning fewer sunspots and wrinkles over time. (FYI, just because your sunnies are big doesn't mean you can skip the sunscreen!) Simply eschew frames that feature gold hardware or clunky acetate details, and seek out shades that are streamlined and simple.





9. Headbands





Headbands adorned with giant knots, scattered pearls and more padding than a Casper mattress may top the heads of other women but all that fuss really isn't your style. Simple stripes or tortoiseshell acetate will look just as chic and are less likely to give you a weird top-heavy headache.



The writer is a freelancer

Leave Your Comments