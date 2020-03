A fiercely talented actor and an ace performer, Shraddha Kapoor is headlining a generation and rewriting the rules. Whether it's owing to the massive success of her movies or influencing a strong message to her fans, Shraddha's augmenting star-power is beaming more than ever. Shraddha has maintained a balance in her acting career, straddling between roles from mainstream cinema and independent cinema with utmost ease.





