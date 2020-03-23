



Musician Khayam Sanu Sandhi has put himself into self-quarantine for the last few days to protect him from the coronavirus infection, as the novel coronavirus is spreading from person to person in close proximity. He is now staying at home and utilizing the time for writing and composing music. As a result, he has come up with a song regarding the recent burning issue of coronavirus.





Sandhi on Friday posted his new song titled 'Please Bashay Thako' (Please stay at home) on his official Facebook page and YouTube channel with a hashtag 'Sandhi (Quarantine project 2)'. Beside writing the lyric of the song, Sandhi himself has tuned and lent voice to the song. Through the song, Sandhi has tried to deliver a message for his fans and followers, "It is better to stay at home, if there is no emergency outside the home during this time of crisis.







Staying at home not only saves you, but also it provides safety for older and baby members of the family." Meanwhile, Sandhi covered the song 'Kichchu Chaini Ami' from Indian film 'Shah Jahan Regency'. He earlier posted the song on his official Facebook page and YouTube Channel with a hashtag status 'Sandhi (Quarantine project 1).



