Runa Laila in self-quarantine

After returning from London on March 15 after a trip lasting one and a half month, she has self quarantined herself for 14 days at her residence in Asad Avenue. Runa Laila was scheduled to perform on two dates, one on March 27 and the other in April.







But she canceled the shows due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Runa Laila said, "Since I was outside the country for a long time, I decided to stay in the home quarantine myself. We have decided to give a message to everyone at home and abroad. We are also seeing how horrible this coronavirus has become all over the world. We do not understand what will happen in our country.







We all have to be careful with coronavirus. But I had no symptoms of the virus' infection. Since I was out of the country, I chose home quarantine. I want people to be aware. Everyone should follow the procedures to prevent coronavirus. It is very important that everyone keep themselves safe, while keeping others safe. Otherwise we will face worse situation. We all need to avoid any gatherings, public meetings. No going to the hangout. "





Meanwhile, Runa Laila posted a post on Facebook to raise awareness of coronavirus. "The entire world is going through a crisis of epic proportions. We all need to realize that and take every measure to contain it and protect not only ourselves but everyone else around us.







We have to take heed of all the rules that we have to adhere to that we have been repeatedly told by the government and doctors at home and abroad. Anyone who has travelled recently should voluntarily put himself or herself in home confinement for 14 days to ensure they are not infected with the Corona Virus and therefore not infecting anyone coming into contact with them. All large assemblies and gatherings MUST not take place and MUST be avoided.







As a responsible citizen of my country and the world it is my duty and responsibility to take all necessary precautions to prevent it from spreading further. Having returned recently from the UK, and although NOT having any symptoms of the virus, I have voluntarily put myself in self confinement along with my family members and entire staff. Take heed, Be careful and above all BE SAFE AND KEEP OTHERS SAFE. God bless us all."





