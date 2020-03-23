Former BCB secretary Reza-e-Karim passes away

Reza-e-Karim





Former Bangladesh Cricket Board general secretary Reza-e-Karim breathed his last at a city hospital in the capital on Sunday. He was 82.







"Karim passed away in the early hours on Sunday at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Dhaka after a long battle with multiple health conditions including cancer," said a press release from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Karim was a former General Secretary of BCB. He (Karim) was one of the pioneers of organised cricket's return to post-liberation Bangladesh as the Secretary of the then BCCB's First Division League and Tournament Committee in 1974-75.







He was the Secretary of the BCB when the first constitution of the Board was drafted in 1976-77. The Board extends heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.





The Late Reza-e-Karim's Namaz-e-Janaza held on Sunday after Zuhr prayer at Baitush Sarak Mosque, Tejgaon Monipuri Para. He buried at the Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur.

