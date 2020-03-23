Published:  12:46 AM, 23 March 2020

Former BCB secretary Reza-e-Karim passes away

Former BCB secretary Reza-e-Karim passes away Reza-e-Karim

Former Bangladesh Cricket Board general secretary Reza-e-Karim breathed his last at a city hospital in the capital on Sunday. He was 82.

"Karim passed away in the early hours on Sunday at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Dhaka after a long battle with multiple health conditions including cancer," said a press release from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Karim was a former General Secretary of BCB. He (Karim) was one of the pioneers of organised cricket's return to post-liberation Bangladesh as the Secretary of the then BCCB's First Division League and Tournament Committee in 1974-75.

He was the Secretary of the BCB when the first constitution of the Board was drafted in 1976-77. The Board extends heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expresses deep bereavement at the passing away of Reza-e- Karim, Former General Secretary of the Board. The Board extends heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. The Late Reza-e-Karim's Namaz-e-Janaza held on Sunday after Zuhr prayer at Baitush Sarak Mosque, Tejgaon Monipuri Para. He buried at the Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Sports

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »