BARVIDA for cutting import duties on reconditioned vehicles





Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) has demanded the reduction of import duties on reconditioned vehicles. The traders' organization also proposed reducing supplementary duties on high CC car particularly to prevent customs cheating.





BARVIDA President Abdul Haque came up with the proposals at a pre-budget discussion at Rajaswa Bhaban conference room in the capital recently. National Board of Revenue Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the meeting while high officials of the NBR were present.







BARVIDA proposed to the NBR continuing 20 percent supplementary duties on cars of 1800 cc hybrid technology engine and 45 percent on 1801 to 2500 cc cars. Apart from, the proposal has been made to impose 60 percent supplementary duty on 1801 to 2500 cc cars, 100 percent on 3501 to 4000 cc cars. 200 percent on above 400 cc cars. On the other hand, BARVIDA has also been proposed to impose 10 percent supplementary duty on 1800 cc microbus, 20 percent on 1801 to 2500 cc and 45 percent on above 2501 cc microbus.







BARVIDA President Abdul Haque said the prices of brand new cars are fixed on the basis of declared prices of importers. For this reason, the amount of customs duties for reconditioned car will be more than new car which makes discrimination.







Therefore, he proposed NBR to fix the price of exportable reconditioned car subtracting 20 percent from the new price. In the reply to the proposal of the BARVIDA president, NBR Chairman said that he will consider fixing the price of exportable reconditioned car subtracting 20 percent from the new price.





