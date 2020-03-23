Supply PPE to medical service providers: HC





The High Court (HC) on Sunday ordered authorities concerned to collect and supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to doctors, nurses and medical service providers in all hospitals across the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).





The court also ordered to form immediately a committee to prepare list of equipment needed to tackle coronavirus and asked the committee to prepare that list within 48-hour. A High Court vacation bench comprising Justice Md Ashraful Kamal and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order after holding hearing on a writ filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).







The High Court asked to include director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), director general of Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) and director of Central Medical Stores Depot in that list.The court also ordered Ministry of Finance to allocate proper funding to implement the list.

