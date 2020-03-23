Make Westin a quarantine center: Farida





General Secretary of National Press Club and renowned journalist Farida Yasmin on Sunday suggested making The Westin Dhaka a quarantine center for foreign returnees.





She made the remarks on her facebook wall on Sunday. She said, "The Westin and Papia are to be blamed for a lot of wrongdoing. If the five-star hotel turns it into a quarantine center for foreign returnees it will help them to get rid of stigma."





It may be recalled that in recent times the suspended Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia has been alleged to have run a drug and sex racket at The Westin hotel.





