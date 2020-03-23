Working hard to overcome coronavirus challenge

Dr AK Abdul Momen, MP





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said the government is working to have adequate stock of medical logistics to deal with the situation caused by coronavirus. He said that the government is allowing private companies to import testing kits and other medical logistics.







Dr Momen came up with the assertion while talking to reporters at his office on Sunday. The minister said "The government is working hard to overcome the new challenge. It's a challenge. We'll be able to overcome the challenge by working together."





The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh has successfully overcome the challenges of cyclone and other natural disasters. In the world, we're known as a model of disaster preparedness country. We managed that successfully.





Emphasizing joint efforts, Dr Momen said they are ready to accept any good recommendations to handle the situation. The Foreign Minister on Saturday said testing kits and medical logistics are ready in China and they will be brought to Bangladesh any time by a chartered flight. Bangladesh announced its first coronavirus cases on March 8.



