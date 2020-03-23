Virus infected now 27

A handwash center was set up in city's Mohakhali area to fight coronavirus outbreak. The photo was taken on Sunday. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



Bangladesh continues to experience the concussions of deadly coronavirus as it has reported three more cases of infection raising the number to 27. Of the new cases, two have returned home recently from abroad and the other has been infected after coming in contact with an infected patient.





Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) disclosed the latest update on the situation at a press briefing in the capital on Sunday. She said, ''Two of the infected persons are male and the other is a female. They are aged between 20 and 40.''





In another development, three more Bangladeshis who returned home on Sunday from UAE and Malaysia with high fever were sent to Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Hospital, sources of the health desk of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport said. Bangladesh has so far recorded two deaths from COVID-19.







The country first confirmed coronavirus cases on March 8. Meanwhile, three Bangladeshis, two of whom returned from UK and India recently, died in Sylhet and Khulna. They were suffering from fever, cough and breathing complications.





A UK-returnee who was put on isolation at a hospital in Sylhet for suffering from fever, cough and breathing problems for 10 days, passed away on early Sunday. ''The woman aged around 60, died at Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital in the afternoon,'' said Premanando Mondol, the Civil Surgeon of Sylhet.





The IEDCR collected her blood sample but did not make the results public till filing of the report. The body of the woman was buried in Sylhet city under the supervision of district administration. The family members of the deceased were put on home quarantine.







In Khulna, two persons suffering from fever, cough and breathing complications died in Khulna Medical College Hospital on Saturday night and Sunday. One of them was from Bagerhat's Mongla and the other from Narail. ATM Monjur Morshed, director of the hospital confirmed it. Sources of the hospital said, the Narail-man returned home from India recently. It could not be confirmed if they were died from COVID-19.





The doctors have advised the family members of the two ill-fated to remain isolated.Bangladesh has so far confirmed deaths of two coronavirus patients.In order to contain the spread of the virus, the government has banned entry of foreigners through land ports. A circular regarding the decision was issued on Sunday.





COVID-19 has so far taken the lives of 13,600 people across the world with more than 316,000 cases of infection. Italy has recorded 4,825 casualties followed by 3,261 deaths. The virus has taken at least 1,725 lives followed by 1,685 in Iran. France has recorded 562 deaths followed by the USA with 384 casualties.





A total of 188 countries and territories have confirmed the cases of coronavirus which was broken out in the Chinese city of Wuhan on November last year.







