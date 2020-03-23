Shopping malls to shut from Mar 25

Shopping malls are going to be shut from March 25 due to coronavirus fear. -AA



Bangladesh Shop Owners' Association has decided to keep the shutters down from Mar 25 to March 31 as the shopping malls are shorn of shoppers due to fears of coronavirus.But kitchen markets, such as grocery, pharmacies and food stores, will remain open, the association's President Helal Uddin told media on Sunday.





He said the leaders of the association took the decision considering the interest of shop owners and the safety of the workers as well as owners as the people are advised to avoid gatherings to prevent infection. "The number of customers has already declined while we still need to pay utility bills for fans, lights," he added. Helal Uddin said further decision will be made after observation till March 31.







The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended a set of suggestions, including maintaining social distancing in Bangladesh, to limit the spread of the COVID-19. Political leaders, civil society members and various social organizations are making people aware about coronavirus and advising people to stay at home and provided preventive measures so that the outbreak can be prevented properly.







The government on Sunday called upon the people to adopt preventive measures to fight the menace of novel coronavirus instead of getting panicked unnecessarily. The government sought support of all including the returnees, their relatives, houses owners and neighbors to limit the spread of the deadly virus.



Three more persons were detected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country on Sunday, said Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).





Leave Your Comments