2 Brunei returnees fined in Joypurhat





A mobile court here on Sunday night fined two returnees from Brunei to Tk 7,000 for breaching home quarantine rules at Chandipur village in Sadar upazila.

Sobuj Ali and Saheb Ali returned home from Brunei five days ago. Without following home quarantine rules, they were visiting here and there and their relative which created panic among villagers, said Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner Monabbar Hossain.





On information, the mobile court led by the magistrate fined them and ordered them to be quarantind for 14 days.

