Coronavirus: Global death toll hits 14,655





The death toll from the coronavirus or COVID-19 has reached 14,655 globally on Monday.





It has so far infected 337,570 people around the world, according to worldometer.

Of them, 224,031 are currently being treated with 10,553 being in serious or critical condition.





So far, 113,539 cases had outcomes and of them, 98,884 (87percent) recovered and 13 percent died.





Bangladesh has so far reported two deaths from coronavirus and 27 infected cases.





On March 8, the IEDCR announced for the first time the detection of three Covid-19 patients in Bangladesh.





The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 192 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance.





The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

