Coronavirus: 17 among 860 Chowgachha returnees in home quarantine









Though 860 Bangladeshis returned from overseas in Chowgaccha upazila in last one month, only 17 people are under home quarantine.

After getting a list of returnees from Home Ministry, police are now looking for the rest.

Doctor Lutfunnahar, upazila health official, said 14 people have been home quarantined. Besides, the quarantine period of nine people is complete.

Besides, other overseas returnees who are staying with their families are hiding information.

Rifat Khan Rajib, officer-in-charge of Chowgaccha Police Station, said that they are searching for the returnees to ensure that they are quarantined.

More than 23,000 people have returned home in Jashore from different countries in last one month. Of them, only 332 returnees were sent to home quarantine.

Meanwhile, three more people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday, taking the number of cases to 27 in the country.





