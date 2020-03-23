Coronavirus: Gulshan Society launches disinfection programme









As Bangladesh fights to contain coronavirus, the Gulshan Society (GS) has kicked-off a programme to ‘flatten the curve’ by disinfecting areas considered essential to the neighbourhooud to prevent spread of COVID-19.

As part of the initiative, the Gulshan Society team are disinfecting pharmacies, perishable market, grocery stores and entry points into Gulshan.

It has formed a cross-functional taskforce, a very small team and urged people and businesses to support with PPE, food, vitamins and operational funds.

In a Facebook post, the group members asked to reach out personally if they would like to support #OperationDisinfect and assist in fighting back against COVID-19.

Gulshan Society trained their team members on Sunday afternoon and shared best practices including social distancing and hand washing.

It also recommended each neighbourhood to purchase their own spray machines and use a 5 percent Lizol Water Solution or use dettol or savlon as alternatives.

“Our team can train yours anytime,” the Facebook post read. “Together, we can become a large team!”

Death toll from coronavirus, which was first reported in China, reached 14,655 globally (a mortality rate of 13 percent) on Monday. So far, 337,570 people have been infected, according to worldometer.

Of them, 224,031 are currently being treated with 10,553 being in serious or critical condition. Since the beginning, 98,884 (87percent) patients recovered.

Bangladesh has so far reported two deaths and confirmed 27 cases. Coronavirus, labelled a pandemic by WHO, is affecting 192 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance.

