Chinese enterprises contribute materials, funds to Rwanda in fight against COVID-19









Chinese enterprises have contributed materials and funds to the government of Rwanda to support the latter's efforts against the COVID-19, sources told Xinhua on Sunday.





Construction company China Star on Saturday handed over donated nucleic acid diagnostic kits that can be used for about 100 people to Rwanda's ministry of health.





The company, providing numbers of services from construction to material sale, is also preparing the second batch of materials, including face masks, protective suits and diagnostic kits, for the central African country, said the company's East Africa Chairman Chen Lisheng.





The Association of Chinese Enterprises in Rwanda on Friday donated 10 million Rwandan francs (abot 11,000 U.S. dollars) to Rwandan ministry of health amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in the central African country, which has confirmed 17 COVID-19 cases.





Chinese enterprises in Rwanda should join hands with Rwanda to fight against the coronavirus, as the situation of the coronavirus in Rwanda closely related to them, said Li Jianbo, head of the association that bringing together 29 Chinese companies.





Chinese companies will strictly observe Rwanda's regulations on the prevention and control of the COVID-19, and contribute to Rwanda's efforts within their capacity, said Li.





A Chinese medical technology company Tiankang earlier on Sunday donated protective supplies such as surgical face mask, protective clothing and isolation gown to the Rwandan embassy in China, he revealed.





Following the increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, Rwanda announced a two-week lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, banning unnecessary movements of residents and ordering border closure.





Other measures the country had taken including suspending primate conservation parks, commercial flights, courts operations, schools and large gatherings.

