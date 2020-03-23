Coronavirus: All Independence Day programmes cancelled









All programmes centring the Independence Day have been cancelled, Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said Monday.

He came up with the information while briefing reporters at Secretariat.





Quader, also the general secretary of ruling Awami League, urged grassroots public representatives to raise awareness among people about coronavirus.









Replying to a question, he said there is no food crisis in the country. “The government will take action if anyone stockpiles food,” he said.

Meanwhile, death toll from coronavirus, which was first reported in China, reached 14,655 globally (a mortality rate of 13 percent) on Monday. So far, 337,570 people have been infected, according to worldometer.

Of them, 224,031 are currently being treated with 10,553 being in serious or critical condition. Since the beginning, 98,884 (87percent) patients recovered.









Bangladesh has so far reported two deaths and confirmed 27 cases. Coronavirus, labelled a pandemic by WHO, is affecting 192 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance.

On Saturday, the government cancelled Independence Day ceremonies, a civic reception at Bangabhaban and the Swadhinata Padak distribution programme.

The government has been taking a slew of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus and advised people to avoid public gatherings.

Leave Your Comments