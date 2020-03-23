Coronavirus: PM to address nation March 25









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will brief the nation on the overall coronavirus situation in the country on March 25, Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said Monday.

Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, came up with the information while briefing reporters at the secretariat.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will deliver her speech to the nation on March 25. Keep faith in her and the government,” he said.

Quader said the Prime Minister will tell the nation all necessary things needed to be done. “The government is prepared and cautious about taking necessary measures at appropriate time,” he reiterated.





Speaking about the unavailability of necessary equipment, Quader said: “There’s shortage but prompt steps have been taken to collect them. The government is trying its best.”

He said bus operations will be suspended if necessary and he would speak to bus owners in this regard.

Coronavirus or COVID-19, first reported in China in December, has claimed 14,655 lives globally until Monday. It has infected 337,570 people.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 27 cases and two deaths.

The government has taken a slew of measures including shutting down educational institutions, cancelling Mujib Borsho and Independence Day programmes, to prevent the spread of the virus.

