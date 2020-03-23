Policeman, 'robber' injured in Gazipur 'gunfight'





A policeman and a suspected robber sustained gunshot wounds in an alleged gunfight between two groups in Rajendrapur on Sunday night.

Police said the injured policeman is Sub-Inspector Jahirul Islam of Sadar Police Station while the other is a robber, Sharif.

Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said that on information that a gang of robbers gathered in front of gate no-4 in Rajendrapur Bhawal National Udyan, a team of police, led by the SI, conducted the drive.

The robbers opened fire as soon as the police team reached the spot, triggering a skirmish, police said.

SI Islam and the robber werw injured in the gunfight, said the OC adding that the injured were admitted to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.

