Long-route bus services in Khulna to remain suspended from Wednesday





Bus services from Khulna to others parts of the country including the capital will remain suspended from Wednesday due to growing concern over coronavirus.





Khulna Motor Workers Union and Bus Owners and Workers Association came up with the decision from a meeting on Monday.





Mohammad Nurul Islam, president of Khulna Motor Workers union, said bus services with other parts of the country including Dhaka, Barishal, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Sylhet and Chattogram will remain suspended from 6 am on Wednesday to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.





However, the inter-district bus services will continue until further notice, he said.





COVID-19, first reported in China in December, has infected 337,570 people globally and killed 14,655 of them – a mortality rate of 13 percent.













