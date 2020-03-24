What Dhaka is talking about





Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Italian club Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo posted a photo on his FB page with a caption "If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world". The photo has already received 277k reaction many fans are loved it through comments. "You are the best" Ala Elatief, fb











Popular actress and model Bidya Sinha Saha Mim posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received plenty of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Awesome" Mithun Roy, fb









Facebook user Pradyut Das posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Wow!" AF Mohammad, fb











Popular Bangladeshi actress Purnima posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "So sweet" Ridoy Khan, fb



Leave Your Comments