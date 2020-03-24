Shailja Cultural Center construction underway

Construction of Shailja Ranjan Cultural Center is on in Mohonganj of Netrokona. Public works department is hoping to complete the project within 2020. -AA



Shailja Ranjan Cultural Center's construction work is ongoing and moving fast in Mohonganj upazila of Netrokona. The contractor has done already 40% of work. The District Public Works Department said the work would be completed by the end of this year.







Distric Public Works Department has spent 39 crore 60 lakh taka for this cultural center. During the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, she formally started construction work by laying the foundation stone of the Shailja Rajan cultural center to Mymensingh on November 2, 2018.





The Directorate of Public Works was jointly assigned to the two contracting companies M Jamal & Company and the Bachhed Engineer jointly for this project. Hasibur Rahman, executive engineer of Netrokona Public Works Department, said that forty percent of the work on the project has been completed. The rest of the work is expected to be completed later this year.





---AA Correspondent, Netrokona

