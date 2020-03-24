IU BCL distributes sanitizers, masks

Leaders and activists of Islamic University unit Bangladesh Chhatra League distributing hand sanitizers and masks among locals in Kushtia on Monday. -AA



The former leaders and activists of Islamic University unit Bangladesh Chhatra League distributed masks, hand sanitizers, hand gloves and awareness building leaflets among mass people in different areas in Kushtia amid the outbreak of coronavirus across the country.





IU BCL unit former student affairs secretary Mijanur Rahman Lalon, former assistant secretary Faisal Siddike Arafat, former organizing secretary Towkir Mahfuz Masud and former librarian secretary Alamin Joarder lead the distribution program.





They distributed the materials under the banner of IU BCL unit activists. Around five hundred pieces of masks, hand sanitizers, hand gloves and leaflets had been distributed among the mass people for ensuring security to prevent coronavirus.





Awareness is urgent to prevent coronavirus in a densely populated country like Bangladesh, IU BCL unit former student affairs secretary Mijanur Rahman Lalon said. It is not possible for low and middle income people to buy these materials as a group of dishonest businessmen hiked the price of virus protective materials, he added.



Among others, IU BCL unit activists Pollob and Mamun took part in the distribution program.





---IU Correspondent, Kushtia





Leave Your Comments