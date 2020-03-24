Rowshan urges all not to be panicked over coronavirus





Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Rowshan Ershad on Monday urged the countrymen to stay alert instead of being panicked to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country.





It is not difficult to prevent coronavirus if people are aware and follow health instructions properly, she said in a statement, reports BSS.





Rowshan also said the preparations and health awareness of the people in the country are not enough to prevent any infectious disease. In this regard, the issue of combating and preventing coronavirus in our country can be shaped into a successful health movement.





The coronavirus (COVID-19) has become a global pandemic with it rapid spread. According to World Health Organization (WHO), there are four stages of corona infection and Bangladesh enters its third stage.At the fourth stage, the rate of infection and mortality is very high, she said.



In this crisis situation, it is necessary to take a concerted initiative to deal with this disaster without blaming each other, she said and assured the government of extending full support on behalf of Jatiya Party.







