Nia forced to miss father's funeral





Actress Nia Vardalos was forced to miss her father's funeral due to the coronavirus crisis. The My Big Fat Greek Wedding star had to speak to her father, Gus Vardalos, on his death bed during a heartbreaking phone call after he was recently hospitalized in Canada. "They held up the phone to him and I got to thank him for an incredible life and tell him he was a gentleman and he was a great dad," Vardalos said. "My mom held his hand and said, 'It's OK for you to go'." Gus died on March 12 and Vardalos had to watch his funeral via a live stream broadcast after church officials were forced to limit the sizes of funeral gatherings.





