Maggie Grace expecting her first child





Lost actress Maggie Grace and her husband Brent Bushnell are set to welcome their first child together. The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news. "In the midst of these uncertain times, we've been blessed with a joyful reminder of what's most important. Our first little one will be joining us this summer. Sending love to you and your families, may you stay safe and healthy? #isolatingbutihavecompany! #saferathomeCA #istayhomefor #letstakecareofeachother #grateful," Grace wrote. The couple tied the knot in 2018 in Ojai, California.





