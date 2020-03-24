Published:  12:24 AM, 24 March 2020

Maggie Grace expecting her first child

Lost actress Maggie Grace and her husband Brent Bushnell are set to welcome their first child together. The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news. "In the midst of these uncertain times, we've been blessed with a joyful reminder of what's most important. Our first little one will be joining us this summer. Sending love to you and your families, may you stay safe and healthy? #isolatingbutihavecompany! #saferathomeCA #istayhomefor  #letstakecareofeachother #grateful," Grace wrote. The couple tied the knot in 2018 in Ojai, California.



