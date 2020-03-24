Farhan shares on how the actor is very passionate





This is no secret that every project that Farhan Akhtar has ever worked on has turned out to be simply amazing. The character he plays, the storyline of all the films have always been amazing and the actor has aced every role, effortlessly. Farhan is all set to bring 'Toofaan' where the audiences will witness a brand new avatar of Farhan where he is essaying the role of a boxer. The actor on who decides the success or failure of a movie, Farhan says, "I think that's not for me to decide, it's for the people who watch my work."



Leave Your Comments