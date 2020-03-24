Matthew shares how he sprinkles Disney magic





For American actor Matthew Morrison, the family is everything, and these days, raising his first child with wife and actor Renee Morrison continues to be a wild, fun, magical adventure.





The 41-year-old actor shared in an interview with E!News: "You know I have a lot of love for a lot of people but I never experienced the love I have for my son. It's one of a kind and it's tested constantly but it's enduring and it's so strong and the bond we have is so special and I absolutely love this journey."







The actor's bond with his son is displayed in the 'Crazy Alien' star's new album, which is filled with Disney classics titled 'Disney Dreamin' with Matthew Morrison. It was created with his son in mind. He confessed to the outlet that while he was singing the song he imagined his son. He further shared, "It's about hope and magic and love and everything that we need right now.





For me, this was definitely inspired by my son and by my journey of being a father and just kind of getting reconnected to this music from my childhood. This is music that is just so multi-generational and adults and kids both love it."'Disney Dreamin' with Matthew Morrison' released at a time when the Americans continue to practice social distancing amid the Coronavirus.





Matthew shared that he feels to be lucky around his family amid the coronavirus outbreak and said, "It's nice to be just around family and not have commitments and obligations that are constantly distracting us from what's most important so it's actually been really nice. I know it's not like that for everyone, a lot of people are struggling out there."







