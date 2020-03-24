Ferdous Wahid's coronavirus song 'Doyakoro'





Eminent pop singer Ferdous Wahid is going to release a song on coronavirus on his official YouTube channel in the next week. The lyrical song, titled 'Doyakoro', has been written and composed by Ferdous Wahid.





This song tells about the worst diseases in the history along with coronavirus pandemic. 'The song portrays diseases like Nipah virus infection, avian, swine flu, anthrax, malaria, dengue, AIDS, viral hepatitis, enteric fever, leptospirosis and others,' said Ferdous Wahid.





'Coronavirus is a major concern for all of us. Such diseases can claim lives of countless human beings. In this drastic time, we must do everything necessary to protect ourselves from the virus,' added Ferdous Wahid.'The song also calls upon all not to get panicked over the coronavirus and practice hygiene to prevent the virus from spreading,' mentioned Ferdous Wahid.

