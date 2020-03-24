NRBC Bank stands strong against corona outbreak





NRB Commercial Bank Ltd has taken all sorts of necessary measures to ensure precaution against coronavirus. The bank has already provided adequate amount of masks, hand gloves and hand sanitizers for protection of the staffs of different divisions of head office along with the staffs of all the branches and sub-branches. The bank has also taken a decision to provide PPEs as soon as possible.







Necessary hygiene maintenance requirements have also been ensured for the customer who will visit the branches. Moreover, the Bank has decided to raise a fund to support COVID-19 victims. The board of directors of the bank has already given its consent to contribute Tk 45 Lac in the mentioned fund. Each employee of the bank shall also donate their one day's salary to raise the fund.







General individuals are also welcome to contribute to strengthen the fund, interested people can deposit their contribution to 'Fund Management Account' bearing account no.: 0101 36000000148 at any branch or sub-branch of NRBC Bank anywhere in the country.







Expenditures from this fund will be made for public welfare and will be kept transparent and updated information about all expenditures from this fund shall be put on the Bank's Website. Remainder amount (if any) of this fund shall later be utilized for social welfare inactivates. Moreover, the Bank has formed a special taskforce to stand against COVID-19.





Moreover, as further precaution against coronavirus and protect the staffs NRBC Bank has instructed the divisional heads of head office and branch heads to divide their workforce into two shifts and work on rotation. The Bank also advises the customers to use Internet Banking and NRBC PLANET APP to conduct their day to day banking transactions.



