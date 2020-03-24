'Walton's enlisting to boost share investors'





Former economic adviser of a caretaker government Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam opined that Securities and Exchange Commission, Dhaka Stock Exchange, Chittagong Stock Exchange and Finance Ministry should take integrated efforts for enlisting the public and private sector's profitable enterprises on the capital market.







However, Mirza Aziz, also a former chairman of the BSEC, welcomed the Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's decision to be listing to the share market. He said, "Walton is a good, satisfactory and profitable company in the country. It has good reputation as well. There is considerable demand for Walton products within the country and abroad. Their products are also being exported. Walton is undoubtedly a good company.



According to him, Walton will be good for investors when it comes to the share market. Companies like Walton should be enlisted in the market more and more.I think, if Walton comes to share market, it would be good for investors and more companies should enter the market, he added.





