Customers can add money to bKash from any Visa card seamlessly





Now, customers can add money to bKash wallets from any Visa card free of charge. This seamless Visa-to-bKash Add Money service is aimed at enabling millions of customers to reload their bKash balance using Visa debit and credit cards issued by any bank of Bangladesh.





Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) is providing technological support for this integration between Visa and bKash.Any customer can login to bKash app and link their Visa card credentials to transfer money to the bKash wallet. They can save the details of multiple Visa cards on the app as well. With this, customers can experience convenient, secure and seamless funding of their bKash wallets, 24/7 from anywhere.





The Add Money service for Visa cards will create superior customer convenience of loading wallets and consequently using a wide range of bKash services like mobile recharge, send money, make payment, pay utility bills, buy tickets, pay insurance, transfer money, etc.







Particularly at this moment of emergency, customers with Visa cards can avoid visiting MFS agent points, instead they can now add fund to their bKash wallets using Visa cards and use the wallet for various purposes.





India and South Asia of Visa Group Country Manager TR Ramachandran said, "We have always been committed to growing the digital ecosystem with our strong partnerships in Bangladesh. After partnering with bKash to enable credit card bill payments, we are excited to launch the Add Money service for all Visa cardholders on bKash. With the large number of Visa and bKash users, this service will make digital payments simple and seamless for people across the country."







Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash said, "Our partnership with Visa will make the eco-system grow faster where the relationship of Banks, Cards and mobile financial service will bring in more opportunities of digital transactions across the country. We believe, our hard work for hassle-free, secure and reliable payment solutions will create a cashless or less-cash society."





