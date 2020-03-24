'Need more equipment to fight Covid-19'





Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said there is a lack of equipments to combat coronavirus. But, no one can say that there is hardly any equipment to fight the deadly virus.







Moreover, we have taken initiatives to collect more health kits for Covid-19, he added. The minister came up with assertion while briefing reporters at the Secretariat on Monday.





Quader, also the general secretary of ruling Awami League, urged grassroots public representatives to raise awareness among people about coronavirus.





On Saturday, the government cancelled Independence Day ceremonies, a civic reception at Bangabhaban and the Swadhinata Padak distribution program.The government has been taking a slew of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus and advised people to avoid public gatherings.





Meanwhile, death toll from coronavirus, which was first reported in China, reached 14,655 globally (a mortality rate of 13 percent) on Monday. So far, 337,570 people have been infected, according to worldometer.





Bangladesh has so far reported three deaths and confirmed 33 cases. Coronavirus, labeled a pandemic by WHO, is affecting 192 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance.





