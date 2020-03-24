Surveillance against price hike geared up



As a section of the businesspersons raise prices of the daily necessities when the people of all strata across the country are in a panic from corona virus, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection has strengthened surveillance.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the people not to be worried about food scarcity amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak across the world. Her government has enough currency reserve to provide all kind of foods in the next one year.







Food Mini-ster Sadhan Chandra Majumder told The Asian Age that the producers of the foodgrains are good enough but the businesspersons involved in processing are committing crime. Even they are involved in publishing rumor about scarcity of goods and create panic among the people for commercial interest.







Now some of them are trying to increase the price of daily necessities. In order to bring the situation under control, Food ministry and its subordinate authorities will work strictly.





Commerce Secretary Dr. Jafar Uddin told The Asian Age that in respect of consumer rights and market management, his ministry has started sufficient surveillance across the country in order to keep.







He said 54 teams from the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) remained in operation in 101 markets on Sunday all over the country and fined 210 such activities, businessmen a total of Tk. 8,24500. 84 more teams are about to start work soon.





The commerce ministry would make contact with other ministries and departments to find the way to defend the interest of the people.





In response to a query from The Asian Age, DNCRP Deputy Director Manzoor Shahriar said consumers are being made aware of so that they do not create panic purchase goods from the markets as well as the businesspersons not to take increasing price from the consumers.







At the same time legal action is being taken against stockiest, the DNCRP authorities said.The Commerce Ministry has cancelled all trade fairs in different areas.







