PM Hasina to address nation tomorrow





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address before the nation tomorrow (Wednesday) highlighting the latest novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the country.







The address of the prime minister will be telecast live from the state-run Bangladesh Television and also aired from Banglad-esh Betar. Road Tran-sport and Bridges Minis-ter and Awami League Gene-ral Secretary Obaidul Quader said this while addressing a press conference on contemporary affairs at the Roads and Highways Division Conference Room in the capital on Monday. He said, "Have trust on the Prime Minister. She will mention in her address whatever is needed. Sheikh Hasina will deliver her address on March 25."







"The Prime Minister, in her address, is expected to assure the nation highlighting various steps and necessary preparations of the government in the wake of COVID-19 spread," he added.She will tell the nation all necessary things needed to be done. The government is prepared and cautious about taking necessary measures at appropriate time, Quader said.





Coronavirus or COVID-19, first reported in China in December, has claimed 14,655 lives globally until Monday. It has infected 337,570 people. Bangladesh has so far confirmed 27 cases and two deaths.The IEDCR strictly advised everyone who feels unwell to make sure they do not leave homes unless they need to go to the hospital.





Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam on Monday said all government and private offices will be closed from March 26 to April 4 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Government offices, except those involved in emergency services such as law enforcement agencies and hospitals, have been declared closed till April 4.









